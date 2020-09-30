Over 200 people tuned in for Pavee Point’s webinar on the impacts of racism on mental health delivered by Australian Professor at Deakin Univesity, Yin Paradies.

Professor Paradies talked about the experience of Aboriginal Australians which echoes the experience of Irish Travellers. He said studies showed racism impacts more on mental health than physical health – but impacted on both.

He said that children experiencing racism had a 41% increased risk of emotional and behavioural difficulties. He said data on ethnicity was essential because without data – the problem is invisible. He said services need to be respectful of minorities and needed to develop a longterm response to racism.

And he said that studies showed that 70% of people have bias against indigenous peoples. “One of the biggest issues is a strong sense of denial that racism is a problem,” he said.

The presentation was followed by a lively question and answer session and thank you to everyone who took part. What a great start to #TravMentalHealth Day as part of #MentalHealthWeek and to mark #worldmentalhealthday2020 on 10 October.

For further information contact grainne.meehan@pavee.ie