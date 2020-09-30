Home > Health > Webinar for World Mental Health Day – 8th October
Over 200 people tuned in forPaveePoint’s webinar on the impacts of racism on mental health delivered by Australian Professor at Deakin Univesity, Yin Paradies.
Professor Paradies talked about the experience of Aboriginal Australians which echoes the experience of Irish Travellers. He said studies showed racism impacts more on mental health than physical health – but impacted on both.
He said that children experiencing racism had a 41% increased risk of emotional and behavioural difficulties. He said data on ethnicity was essential because without data – the problem is invisible. He said services need to be respectful of minorities and needed to develop a longterm response to racism.
And he said that studies showed that 70% of people have bias against indigenous peoples. “One of the biggest issues is a strong sense of denial that racism is a problem,” he said.