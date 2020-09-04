Webinar for World Suicide Prevention Day – 10th September
Home > News > Webinar for World Suicide Prevention Day – 10th September
Pavee Point is part of Travellers Together Preventing Suicide and we are looking forward to this webinar on 10th September.
Pavee Point Mental Health Worker, Pa Reilly will highlight the need to collect data, within a human rights framework, that includes information on ethnic group. Ethnic equality data provides evidence of any gaps in service provision for minority ethnic groups. Register here .
Share via:
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok