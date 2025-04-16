We’re hiring a Community Development and Training Manager!

Job Advertisement – Community Development and Training Manager

Background:

Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre is a national NGO that works to promote Traveller and Roma human rights in Ireland through research, policy development, advocacy and collective community action. We work to address the needs of Travellers and Roma as minority ethnic groups experiencing exclusion, discrimination and racism. Our work involves a community work approach based on the principles of human rights, participation, equality and interculturalism.

Purpose of the Post: The Community Work and Development Manager will lead Pavee Point’s community development and training work, supporting the overall strategic goals and objectives of the organisation in line with our Strategic Plan. The person will manage and have oversight of internal programmes and support staff to achieve their goals. The person will represent the organisation externally at local, national, and international level, where appropriate. As Community Development and Training Manager the person will contribute to a high level within the senior management team and work to support overall strategic goal alignment.

Reporting to: Co-Directors

Location: Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre, 46 Charles Street Great, Dublin 1.

Key Areas of Responsibility:

Working with the Co-Directors and the Senior Management to deliver on community development and training needs of the organisation

Co-ordination of strategic programmes and projects

Lead and manage community development work and training of the organisation and support internal programmes

Developing and maintaining strategic relationships and alliances

Undertaking community development work and training in agreed areas and identify new areas of work

External representation of Pavee Point national and international structures and fora

Performing other tasks as assigned by the Co-Directors

Duties:

Skills & Experience:

Practice of community work and human rights principles and practice

Demonstrated skills in development of training and delivery

Coordination and management skills

Strong leadership skills

Building and nurturing partnerships across a range of key stakeholders

Skills in advocating to challenge racism and promoting equality and human rights

Clear analysis of systemic racism, discrimination and their intersectionality and implications for issues faced by Travellers and Roma in relation to the right to health

Clear analysis and understanding of key policy areas relevant to Traveller health

Excellent analytical and writing skills;

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, including sensitivity and appreciation of intercultural and anti-racist approaches in a culturally diverse environment;

Ability to work on own initiative and manage competing priorities;

Show creativity in solving problems;

Experience in programme/project management

Undertake any other duties within the general requirements of the role that may be assigned, as appropriate.

Qualifications/experience:

Person with a qualification in any of the following disciplines: Community Development, Social Sciences; Human Rights or other related disciplines;

At least 5 years’ experience in senior management role in community development, training or human rights work;

Have a strong track record of achievement at a senior level in a position with a range of responsibilities, including overseeing a large team

Other requirements

Holding a clean, full driving license and ability to travel

Terms & Conditions

The appointment will be for a fixed term contract of 12 months, renewable depending on, and in line with financial allocations and Pavee Point’s overall direction and development.

How to apply?

To apply, please email the job application to oonagh.fay@pavee.ie CVs will not be considered. Closing date for applications is Wednesday 30th April, 2025. Interviews will be held the following week.