We’re hiring a Traveller Stop Smoking Advisor

Job Advertisement- Traveller Stop Smoking Advisor

We are looking for a person to join our health team to provide support and signposting to Travellers to stop smoking. This work will include working with Travellers, Traveller organisations/PHCTPs and groups and the HSE with an overall aim of supporting Travellers to stop smoking.

Background:

Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre is a national NGO that works to promote Traveller and Roma human rights in Ireland through research, policy development, advocacy, and collective community action. We work to address the needs of Travellers and Roma as minority ethnic groups experiencing exclusion, discrimination, and racism. Our work involves a community work approach based on the principles of human rights, participation, equality and interculturalism. This post is funded by the HSE and will also provide opportunities to undertake broader Pavee Point work.

Reporting to: Health Team Co-Ordinator

Location: Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre, 46 Charles Street Great, Dublin

Main Duties:

Work as part of a team to address Traveller health inequalities

Complete all essential training including National Centre for Smoking Cessation Training and Making Every Contact Count Training

Engage in mentoring and support with the HSE Health Promotion and Improvement Stop Smoking Team

Deliver Stop smoking clinics.

Deliver and co-facilitate groups.

Work with the Network Health Promotion Officers regarding the planning of Smoke Free Homes/Trailers.

Work in partnership with key stakeholders, including Travellers, Traveller organisations and others to identify key issues and develop informed responses.

Develop and disseminate Traveller-specific materials in line with best evidence.

Promote health as part of Stop Smoking interventions with the Traveller Community through participating in training and education and promoting health awareness and information sharing in areas such as Social Prescribing, Healthy Eating, Physical Activity, Smoking Cessation, Drug and Alcohol support, Chronic Disease Management, Immunisation/Childhood Vaccination, Cancer Screening & Early Detection.

Contribute to research being undertaking in relation to this project.

Evaluate and reflect on own work and share learning with team and key stakeholders.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS: The appointment will initially be for one-year full time. The salary for this position will be between €35,309 – €40,230 and will be commensurate with experience. The closing date for this position is by 1pm on Monday 16th September, with interviews should you be successful to take place the week of the 20th of September. Applications for the above post are by application form only, which are available on the website www.paveepoint.ie or alternatively they are available from Lee Davis, lee.davis@pavee.ie or 01 8780255 ext. 105. Pavee Point is an equal opportunities employer.

Traveller Stop Smoking Advisor: Person Specification