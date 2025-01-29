We’re Hiring an Education Coordinator

Education Programme Coordinator

Would you like to be involved at a key moment in education history as work begins on the implementation of the national Traveller and Roma Education Strategy (TRES) which Pavee Point has significantly to. Are you committed to and experienced in working for human rights, particularly in education access, participation and outcomes for marginalised or minority groups? Pavee Point invites you to apply to lead the work of our dynamic Education Programme!

Pavee Point is a national non-governmental organisation working to promote the human rights of Travellers and Roma. We adopt a community work approach to addressing the rights issues faced by Travellers and Roma across a range of thematic programmes. Our Education Programme is now looking for an experienced person to coordinate the Programme’s work.

Job title: Education Programme Coordinator

Job overview: Pavee Point’s Education Programme aims to address educational disadvantage experienced by Travellers and Roma, and works in partnership with key stakeholders towards creating conditions for greater uptake and improved outcomes for Travellers and Roma across all educational levels. Through our work we aim to influence policy, education services and systems, and support Traveller organisations and Roma networks. The work is underpinned by collective community development approaches to addressing Traveller and Roma educational issues and promoting the right to education.

Reports to: Pavee Point Senior Management

Place of work: Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre (46 Charles St. Great, Dublin 1).

Contract/Salary scale and conditions: This is a full-time position, with some flexibility depending on the right candidate. Salary will be negotiable in line with experience and will be in the region of €44,603-€58,783. We offer a pension scheme and generous leave entitlements. The length of the contract is subject to funding and a probationary period will apply.

Duties and responsibilities:

Coordinate the Education Programme in line with the strategic goals and commitments of the organisation

Lead, motivate and support the team in its work

Develop policy positions and advocacy materials in relation to Traveller and Roma education and training and inform relevant policy, strategy and initiatives at national and international levels

Develop and implement ongoing policy and actions in relation to implementation of the TRES the SOLAS strategy and the HE Equity of Access Plan and other relevant national strategies and policies.

Liaise with and report to funders and Pavee Point Management

Network and collaborate with relevant stakeholders, including statutory agencies, education providers and services, and Traveller and Roma organisations and networks

Support and resource Traveller and Roma organisations and networks and raise awareness and ambition of education and training rights and options among Traveller and Roma communities

Represent Traveller and Roma education and training issues in relevant spaces and structures

Support the team with developing and implementing training, information sessions, content production, and identifying solutions to emerging issues

Document the work, good practice and issues emerging from this work

Undertake other duties as deemed relevant by the Co-Directors or management

Person specification:

The coordinator would ideally have the following:

experience in project coordination/management

ability to supervise, support, lead and motivate a team

experience and qualifications in community development, human rights, education, project or programme coordination/management, or other relevant area to the post

clear understanding of issues facing Traveller, Roma and other socially excluded groups and/or experience in working with Travellers, Roma or other socially excluded groups

experience in using community development principles in practice

knowledge of education policy and practice in Ireland, whether early years education and care, primary/post primary school, further education and training and/or higher education

knowledge of Ireland’s human rights obligations in relation to minorities and/or education rights

experience in policy work, for example developing policy positions and advocacy materials

experience in partnership work and capacity to work with people from a wide range of backgrounds, agencies and sectors

experience with developing and facilitating training and information sessions and content production

good interpersonal, communication, computer and writing skills

ability to maintain good records of work

a commitment to equality, interculturalism and anti-racism

experience of working with minority ethnic groups would be desirable

How to apply:

Application is by Job Application Form only. Please email completed applications (using the Pavee Point Job Application Form) to lee.davis@pavee.ie The closing date for receipt of applications is Friday 31st January 2025 (5pm).

Pavee Point is an equal opportunities employer.