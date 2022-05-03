Great to have Traveller health inequalities discussed with Mary Brigid Collins and Missie Collins at a Women’s Health Conference to discuss ‘reaching for equality’.
Mary Brigid spoke about health inequalites faced by Irish Travellers, barriers to accessing services and the difficulties in getting appropriate services. “We need positive action within the mainstream to achieve equal outcomes in Traveller health,” she said.
It was great to meet Ministers for Health Stephen Donnelly and Mary Butler TD and we look forward to the publication of the National Traveller Health Action Plan. The conference was organised by Senator Lisa Chambers of Fianna Fail.