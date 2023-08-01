Home > News > Workshop on CANT during Heritage Week
To celebrate #LivingHeritage, Oein de Bharduin will host a workshop on CANT – the Traveller language on Thursday 17 August, 10.30am at Pavee Point.
This will be a great chance for Travellers and members of the general public to find out more about a language that is still very much part of Traveller culture and identity today.
Oein is a published author of Minceir/ Traveller Folklore, and a long-standing member of many Traveller organisations such as a past vice Chair of the Irish Traveller Movement, Council member of Miniceir Whidden and originating member of Tome Tori, the Gammon-Cant speaking group.
Oein was the first Minceiri/ Irish Traveller to work in the Oireachtas, engaging in educational inclusion and cultural rights policy matters. Oein is currently the Traveller Culture Collections Officer within the National Museum of Ireland.
No registration needed but feel free to let us know you’re coming by emailing info@pavee.ie.
