Thanks to everyone who attended our workshop on how effective engagement with the UN and the Council of Europe might advance Traveller and Roma rights. It was great to hear people with direct experience of engagement at this level give the benefit of their experience. There were plenty of questions and answers. The workshop covered a number of UN conventions and the Universal Periodic Review with Megan Berry, Mary Brigid Collins, Jenny Liston, and Sally Anne Corcoran and Geraldine McDonnell. Council of Europe instruments that were covered were the Framework Convention on National Minorities, European Commission on Racism and Intolerance and the the Council of Europe and women’s rights. Speaking about the UN Universal Periodic Review. Travellers from Dublin and further afield attended the event. Maria Joyce speaking about women’s rights at the Council of Europe. Michael Farrell speaks about the European Commission on Racism and Intolerance. Anastasia Crickley and Martin Collins. Megan Berry speaking about her experiences at UN. February 21, 2023 at 2:33 pm Share via: