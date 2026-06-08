Workshop with Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre was delighted to host a follow-up workshop with the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) as part of the @weconsentirl Programme.

The session provided an opportunity to revisit important topics including consent, healthy relationships, online safety, and gender-based violence. Participants engaged in meaningful discussion and reflection on how we can continue to promote respect, safety, and healthy relationships within our communities.

The We-Consent programme is a national campaign led by DRCC that aims to increase understanding of consent and support conversations that help prevent sexual and gender-based violence.

More on the We-Consent Programme here: https://www.we-consent.ie/

#WeConsent #ConsentCareAndConnection #Consent