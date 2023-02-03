Pavee Point Primary Health Care Project is working to address health inequalities experienced by Travellers and Roma in terms of accessing cancer services.
We have developed information leaflets and videos by Travellers for Travellers – and in partnership with the Marie Keating Foundation – to close the care gap.
Our Traveller Primary Health Care Workers bring this information to the 300 Traveller families they work with in North Dublin. These resources are also available for many other Traveller Primary Health Care Projects around the country.
Pavee Point takes a strong-partnership
approach to its cancer prevention work, collaborating with the HSE, the
National Screening Service, the National Cancer Control Programme and others.