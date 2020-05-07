More than 1 in 10 women worldwide experience mental health issues during and after pregnancy. We know Traveller women are disproportionately affected by poor mental health and suicide so it’s really important to support Traveller women during this time. Pregnancy affects different women in different ways, both physically and emotionally and these are challenging times for all of us, especially new and expectant Mums. Information Resources There is information on www.paveemothers.ie on how to mind your mental health during pregnancy. Listen to our podcast on COVID-19 and pregnancy. The HSE have released information on supports for mothers with mental health concerns which you can access here. May 7, 2020 at 2:32 pm Share via: