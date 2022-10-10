Today is #WorldMentalHealthDay2022 and we salute everyone working to raise awareness on the mental health crisis within the Traveller community.

Research shows that Travellers experience worse outcomes in health and experience a suicide rate that is 7 times the national average.

We look forward to the publication of the National Traveller Health Action Plan and the development of Traveller Mental Health Strategy – both commitments in the current Programme for Government.

