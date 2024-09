Today, Wednesday 18th September, 2024, 11am, at the Mansion House, Dublin 2, Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre in association with the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) hosted ‘Never Again – Recognition, Remembrance and Reflection on the Roma Genocide’, a national event to remember the 80th Anniversary of the Roma and Sinti Genocide during the Nazi era.

