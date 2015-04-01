Please find here some useful resources in communicating with Travellers and Roma in relation to Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Traveller Mental Health Supports COVID-19

Traveller Specific COVID-19 Information Leaflet

Click on image to download pdf
Click on image to download pdf

Traveller Specific Video

Information video in Romanian 

Health Service Executive (HSE) Information on Covid-19

Posters in Romanian

Handwashing Video in Romanian

Health Services Nearest You – Useful Links

Domestic Violence and COVID-19

Information on Self Isolation

Substance Use/Misuse and COVID-19