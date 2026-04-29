Job Vacancy: Policy and Research Officer

We are looking to recruit a Policy and Research Officer to support our work in advancing the human rights and social inclusion of Travellers and Roma. This is a new role and an exciting opportunity for a candidate with a strong interest in equality, human rights and social justice.

The Policy & Research Officer will work closely with management and programme teams to lead and support Pavee Point’s policy, research and advocacy work. The role will involve contributing to policy development and advocacy at national and international levels and supporting the work of Pavee Point’s research activities to strengthen evidence base and support the development of policy and advocacy strategies.

The position is full-time and based in Pavee Point (hybrid terms are available post probation period). The contract will be for 12 months initially, renewable depending on and in line with financial allocations and Pavee Point’s overall direction and development. Application is by Job Application Form only – the closing date for applications is 28th May 2026 (by 5pm). Full details of the position, including how to apply, are included in the Job Description.

Policy and Research Officer: Job Description

Policy and Research Officer: Application Form