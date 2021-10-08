Mental Health in an Unequal World for #WorldMentalHealthDay
The theme for this year’s #WorldMentalHealthDay is Mental Health in an Unequal World. During the #COVID-19 pandemic we saw that health inequalities that already existed were made worse and this was the case too for Irish Travellers.
Speaking to Oireachtas
In July this year, Geraldine McDonnell, Mental Health Worker with Pavee Point gave an opening address to the Oireachtas Sub Committee on Mental Health. She drew attention to the devastating impact that both the pandemic and hate speech more widely is having on Traveller mental health. In her presentation, Geraldine highlighted the disproportionate rates of suicide amongst the Traveller Community- six times the national rate – accounting for 11 per cent of all Traveller deaths.
Pavee Point continues its work keeping Travellers well and addressing barriers to mental health services for Travellers in partnership with the HSE. We call for the urgent publication and implementation of the National Traveller Health Action Plan.
This work also features as part of the #RiseUp – a Stand.ie exhibition and campaign to raise awareness on global inequalities that is running for 6 weeks in 13 university campuses.
Information and Supports
If you’re worried about the mental health of a friend or loved one- read our leaflet for Travellers. It has really good information on what mental distress is and what you can do about it.
