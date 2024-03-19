Pavee Point Hosts the Second Traveller & Roma Education Strategy Consultation  

Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre were delighted to host the second in a series of six Traveller and Roma Education Strategy Consultations currently taking place around the country.

The first consultation was hosted by the National Traveller Women’s Forum in Portlaoise, and focused on Traveller Education. The consultation events propose to capture participants’ views on:

– the ambition required for the Traveller and Roma education strategy; – the priority issues to be addressed by the strategy; and – the priority actions that should be included to address these issues.

Tomorrow will see the third consultation being hosted by Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre, and will focus on Roma Education. For more information on the consultations, click here

Photos by © Tommy Clancy Photography; All rights reserved.