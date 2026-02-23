Pavee Point Vacancy: Roma Programme Coordinator

Roma Programme Coordinator

Do you have strategic thinking, policy, community development, advocacy and management skills? Do you have a passion for challenging racism and structural inequalities by addressing the root causes of social injustice? Are you interested in representing Pavee Point at European, Council of Europe and UN levels? If so, this job could be for you!

We are looking for a person to co-ordinate our Roma Programme. We are a national NGO working to promote Traveller & Roma human rights in Ireland through research, policy development, advocacy, and collective community action. We work to address the needs of Travellers and Roma as minority ethnic groups experiencing exclusion, discrimination, and racism. Our work involves a community work approach based on the principles of human rights, participation, equality and interculturalism.

This is a full-time position, with some flexibility depending on the right candidate. Salary will be negotiable in line with experience. Application is by Job Application Form only (find below).

The closing date for applications is Thursday 19th March 2026 (by 5pm).

Click here for: Job Description – Roma Programme Coordinator

Click here for: Application Form – Roma Programme Coordinator