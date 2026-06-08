Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre is looking for suitably qualified candidates to fill two separate roles:

1️⃣ Traveller Child Health Development Worker (19.5 hours):

Traveller Child Health Development Workers are peer worker roles, working as a team alongside a coordinator in the region to support the implementation of the Traveller Brighter Beginnings initiative under the National Traveller Health Action Plan.

Job Description & how to apply: Traveller Child Health Development Worker (19.5 hours)

2️⃣ Traveller Brighter Beginning (TBB) Childhood Health Co-ordinator:

The TBB Childhood Health Co-ordinator will work as part of a regional team to support the implementation of the TBB initiative under the National Traveller Health Action Plan. The aim of the TBB initiative is to improve equality of access, participation and health outcomes for Traveller children aged 0-5.

Job Description: Traveller Brighter Beginning (TBB) Childhood Health Co-ordinator

Application form: Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre Application Form