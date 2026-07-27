Vacancy Info: Traveller Brighter Beginning Childhood Health Coordinator

We are looking for suitably qualified candidates to fill the position of Traveller Brighter Beginning (TBB) Childhood Health Coordinator as part of a new and exciting Traveller Child Health Programme covering Dublin and the North East region. The Programme is part of the Traveller Brighter Beginnings Initiative under the National Traveller Health Action Plan.

The aim of the Brighter Beginnings initiative is to improve equality of access, participation and health outcomes for Traveller children aged 0-5. This includes working directly with Traveller families on the ground; identifying emerging issues; signposting to services; working with services directly; and supporting Traveller representation at local and regional meetings.

The TBB Childhood Health Coordinator will report to the Dublin North East Oversight Committee and the project lead in Pavee Point, who provide technical support and coordination on behalf of the Eastern Region Traveller Health Unit. The Coordinator will work as part of a regional team consisting of 6 Traveller Child Health Development Workers and another TBB Coordinator to deliver on the regional initiative.

This is a full-time post (37 hours per week) and is based in Cavan Traveller Movement. The contract is subject to funding and a probation period. To Apply: Complete the Pavee Point Job Application Form and email to: hr@pavee.ie by 13th August 2026 (5pm).

Full details are outlined in the Job Description. For further information, please contact Chrissie O’Sullivan: chrissiectm@gmail.com or Kate Chambers: phc@pavee.ie

Job Description – TBB Child Health Coordinator (CTM)

Pavee Point Job Application Form