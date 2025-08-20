Vacancy – Programme Development Worker (Traveller Wellbeing through Creativity)

This job offers an exciting opportunity to engage with arts and culture organisations and with Travellers and Traveller organisations working in arts and health across a broad range of creative activities such as music, film, drama, poetry, visual arts and other.

The closing date for receipt of applications for this position is Friday 5th Sept 2025 (by 3pm) – full details including how to apply are in the Job Description below. Full details and job description here Pavee Point Application Form here