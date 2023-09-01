Vacancy: Project Coordinator, Primary Health Care for Travellers Project
Home > News > Vacancy: Project Coordinator, Primary Health Care for Travellers Project
Are you committed to and experienced in working for human rights, particularly in health access, participation and outcomes for marginalised or minority groups? Pavee Point invites you to apply to lead the work of our large and dynamic Primary Health Care for Travellers Project (PHCTP)!
Our PHCTP seeks to address Traveller health inequalities as identified in the All-Ireland Traveller Health Study (2010) and support the implementation of the National Traveller Health Action Plan.
The coordinator will work to support the PHCTP team to deliver peer led health education, health promotion and advice, support and empower Travellers to manage the wider social determinants of their own health and wellbeing and promote positive collective health outcomes for Travellers.
The coordinator will work with a large team of Traveller PHC workers who work with the local community. The work is underpinned by collective community development approaches to addressing Traveller health inequalities and promoting the right to health.
This is full-time position. Salary will be negotiable in line with experience. Application for this position is by Pavee Point Job Application Form only. The deadline for applications is Wednesday 27th September 2023 by 5pm.
Share via:
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok