Pavee Point’s Violence Against Women (VAW) Programme provides a Traveller and Roma analysis of gender-based violence (GBV). We map out the specific issues and barriers that Traveller and Roma women face in relation to domestic and sexual violence and develop responses to violence against Traveller and Roma women.
The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is based around International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on the 25th November.