Looking to start an undergraduate course in Higher Education? The Central Applications Office (CAO) processes these applications, and you have until the 1st February 2024 to apply.

Online applications cost €45, but if you apply before 20th January at 5pm, there is a discounted fee of €30. Further information on fees and closing dates can be found here.

Before you apply:

Read the 2024 CAO Handbook here

Read the important changes to courses here



Mature applicants (23 years of age on or before 1st January 2024) and applicants who have qualifications other than the 1985-2024 Irish Leaving Cert and/or 2002-2024 QQI FET/FETAC Level 5/6 must complete the relevant sections of the application form and post supporting documents to the CAO without delay. More information on this can be found in the link below.

To apply, please follow this link: https://www.cao.ie/apply.php

Pavee Point’s Education Programme builds on, reinforces and supports Traveller and Roma Education Rights. If you, or someone you know, is thinking about returning or continuing in Education, applications to College and University for September 2024 are now open. There are many options, choices and supports available through the links below.



Further Education and Training (16 years+)

Third Level Education/University (18 years +)

Further Education for Travellers and Roma