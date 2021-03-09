Home > News > Taoiseach Takes Time Out to Thank Travellers
An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, TD today thanked Traveller Primary Health Care Projects and Traveller Health Units via video, for their contribution to public health in this pandemic. The video was played at a meeting of the National Traveller Health Network, convened by Pavee Point.
“Your efforts in raising awareness of public health
have contributed to mitigating the impact of the disease in the Traveller
community, “the Taoiseach said.
He highlighted the health inequalities that
Travellers face and spoke of the need to implement the forthcoming National
Traveller Health Action Plan.
“COVID19 has brought into focus the health
inequalities Travellers face. It is Government priority that we implement
the National Action Plan to address the health needs of Travellers,” the
Taoiseach said.