An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, TD today thanked Traveller Primary Health Care Projects and Traveller Health Units via video,  for their contribution to public health in this pandemic. The video was played at a meeting of the National Traveller Health Network, convened by Pavee Point.

“Your efforts in raising awareness of public health have contributed to mitigating the impact of the disease in the Traveller community, “the Taoiseach said.

Click on Image for Video 3mins 33 seconds

He highlighted the health inequalities that Travellers face and spoke of the need to implement the forthcoming National Traveller Health Action Plan.

“COVID19 has brought into focus the health inequalities Travellers face.  It is Government priority that we implement the National Action Plan to address the health needs of Travellers,” the Taoiseach said.

Travellers face increased risk of COVID-19 due to high levels of poor health, overcrowded living conditions and, for some, lack of basic facilities such as water and toilets.  Almost 30 Traveller Primary Health Care Projects around the country have been active in mitigating the impact of COVID and working with the HSE in facilitating testing, isolation facilities and vaccine uptake