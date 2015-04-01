Traveller Community Health Workers act as liaison between the Traveller community and health service providers.
During COVID-19 their work is important in mitigating the impact of the virus.
Over 80% of Travellers receive their health information from Traveller Primary Health Care Projects says the All Ireland Traveller Health Study.
“It’s important to build up trust with the Traveller families you work with,” says Nancy Collins, “That way when it comes to a crisis like this one, they know they can trust the information we give.” More
“We have contact with most families in the area through our Facebook pages,” explains Sally Anne Ward (right) More
“COVID-19 has meant huge changes in our work,” explains Bridget O’Brien “We can’t visit families at this time so we are staying in touch using telephone, text and social media.” More